A man who breached a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice twice in three days has been put on probation for 18 months.
Alan Christopher O’Reilly was seen by an off-duty police officer at the hospital on May 4, visiting a woman he was prohibited from contacting.
Then on May 6, the 44-year-old was found with her in her garden.
A probation report said that O’Reilly was still in a relationship with the woman and had only breached the order after learning she was ill.
O’Reilly said that his alcohol use had contributed to his offending, as he said he had been drinking two bottles of cider a day at the time.
The report said that he was open to working with the Drug and Alcohol Team, but was unable to work or do community service, due to ongoing health issues.
Mr Kermode said that his client had gone to the hospital on May 4 at the woman’s request, as she was on a ward and had asked for his support.
The advocate said that there had been nothing malicious about the contact.
He said that two days later, O’Reilly had gone to the woman’s house to fix her bed, again at her request.
Mr Kermode said that, although it was misguided, the defendant’s intentions had been to offer support on both occasions.
The advocate said that probation could help O’Reilly with his alcohol use and relationships with women.
O’Reilly was said to already have a Domestic Abuse Protection Order in place relating to a different woman.
He was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs.
The Domestic Abuse Protection Notice remains in place, and a hearing regarding a Domestic Abuse Protection Order has been set for July 1.