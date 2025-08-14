A Douglas man has amassed a whopping £33,287 in unpaid parking fines.

Frank John Thompson has 236 outstanding parking tickets.

The 40-year-old, who lives at Hazel Crescent, appeared before magistrates admitting having no vehicle licence, no insurance, and failing to change a vehicle ownership.

He was fined £970 for those offences, plus £50 prosecution costs, and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

He will pay those amounts at a rate of £20 per week.

Thompson was stopped while driving a Ford Focus at Ballakeighin Straight in Castletown on March 2.

He told magistrates that he wanted to dispute some of the parking tickets, but would start paying in the meantime at a rate of £20 per week.