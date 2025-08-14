Frank John Thompson has 236 outstanding parking tickets.
The 40-year-old, who lives at Hazel Crescent, appeared before magistrates admitting having no vehicle licence, no insurance, and failing to change a vehicle ownership.
He was fined £970 for those offences, plus £50 prosecution costs, and also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
He will pay those amounts at a rate of £20 per week.
He told magistrates that he wanted to dispute some of the parking tickets, but would start paying in the meantime at a rate of £20 per week.