An Isle of Man veterinary practice is to stop treating farm animals at the end of this month, citing a continued fall in demand despite significant investment and expansion over the past 18 months.
Milan Veterinary Practice, which has branches in Douglas, Castletown and Peel, said the decision to close its Farm Services arm followed an intensive period of work aimed at improving and extending services for local farmers.
The practice said initiatives included engagement with government representatives, ‘lunch and learn’ sessions, investment in farm management software, and a full review of service and medication costs.
It also invested in new clinical equipment and recruited additional veterinary surgeons to support emergency farm services.
Despite these measures, Milan Farm Services said demand for its farm operations had continued to decline, leading to what it described as a ‘deeply regrettable’ decision to close.
A spokesperson for the practice said: ‘This decision has not been made lightly, and we recognise the impact this closure will have on both our teams and the wider farming community. We wish to extend our thanks and gratitude for your custom over the many years.
‘Animal welfare continues to be our priority, and our team will continue to support you through this change and will assist with the transfer of records upon request to any of the other veterinary practices currently offering farm services on the Isle of Man.’
The practice said its small animal and equine services will not be affected by the closure and will continue to operate as normal.