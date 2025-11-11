Lloyds International has a long-standing commitment to supporting young people across the Isle of Man, helping them take their first steps into the world of banking through practical, paid experience and professional development.
Its Financial Services Professional Apprenticeship Scheme offers school-leavers a valuable opportunity to gain a Level 6 degree-equivalent qualification while working across different areas of the business. Delivered in partnership with the Chartered Banker Institute and Kaplan, the three-year programme blends academic study with practical, on-the-job learning.
Now open for 2026 applications, the scheme has already helped young islanders build confidence, explore career paths, and secure permanent roles within Lloyds International. For many, it’s a chance to gain experience, develop new skills, and find out what a career in banking can really look like.
Joe Shorthouse, Farrah Iqbal-Corkill and Harbour Clark, who work in the Douglas office, are three of 17 apprentices recruited across the Crown Dependencies in the last three years. They’ve shared their experiences and offered a glimpse into what the scheme has meant for them.
Meet Joe
Joe, 21, always knew he wanted to work in financial services. A former Castle Rushen High School student from Castletown, he joined Lloyds International in 2022 and is now preparing to graduate from the apprenticeship scheme.
What attracted him was the chance to rotate through four different areas of the business, a structure designed to give apprentices broad exposure and help them discover where their strengths lie.
“You gain a vast amount of experience in a short amount of time,” says Joe, who now works as an Associate in the Propositions Team. “I’ve got a great manager who’s helped me grow so much. I’m working on a project that will go to market, something I’ll be proud to have delivered.”
Joe’s final rotation led to a permanent role, and he’s now contributing to client-facing work that will shape how the bank interacts with its customers.
“Hopefully I can bring some growth to the bank in the way we move forward,” he adds.
Meet Harbour
Harbour, 19, is one year into the scheme and recently joined the Finance Team as an Associate Relationship Manager. A former Ballakermeen High School student, he says the experience has helped him understand how the bank operates and its wider impact.
“I now know how all the different parts tie together across commercial, retail, finance and operations,” he says. “I’ve grown in confidence thanks to the support I’ve had.”
During his time in the Commercial Team, Harbour attended client meetings and networking events, and presented his research to senior leaders - “I’ve been able to really put my voice out there.”
Meet Farrah
Farrah, 18, had her sights set on a career in law throughout sixth form at St Ninian’s High School, until she saw a post about the apprenticeship scheme on her school’s online platform.
“It was a very last-minute switch,” she says. “But it turned out to be the best decision.”
Farrah is now a Relationship Associate in the International Private Banking Team, and says the hands-on nature of the apprenticeship suits her far better than the independent study expected at university.
“You’re part of a team that really values you, and you contribute to real customers.”
She’s also keen to challenge the idea that you need specific A Level subjects to pursue a career in banking.
“There’s a stigma that you need Business, Economics or Maths, but I did English Literature and Politics,” she says. “It’s completely different to what most people think. You don’t need to be a maths genius. You just need to be curious, open-minded, and ready to learn.”
Farrah encourages other students to apply, regardless of their academic background.
“Just do it,” she says. “It’s far more rewarding than you might expect.”
Who Can Apply
The 2026 Apprenticeship Scheme is open to applicants who:
- Will be 18 or older by 1 September 2026
- Are residents or born in the Isle of Man, Jersey, or Guernsey
- Hold three A Levels at grades BCC or higher
- Have GCSEs in Maths and English at grades 4–9
Why It Matters
This isn’t just an apprenticeship, it’s a chance for young islanders to gain practical experience, explore career paths and contribute to their local communities.
Whether it’s gaining confidence, discovering new interests, or securing a permanent role before graduation, the scheme continues to offer a meaningful route into the industry.
“You’re not just learning, you’re doing,” says Joe. “And you’re doing it in a place that supports you every step of the way.”
The closing date for applications is November 11 (but applications may close early if demand is high.) Apply at lloydsbankinggroup.com/careers