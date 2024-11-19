A 25-year-old man has admitted assaulting a police officer, common assault, resisting arrest, and being drunk and disorderly.
Morgan William Askew committed the four offences in 24 hours and will be sentenced in summary court on December 19 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, November 8 at 1.45pm, police were called to Lakeside Road in Douglas, near to Cronk Y Berry School, after a report of a drunk man pushing bins over and climbing hedges.
Officers arrived and described Askew as having glazed eyes, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.
He was using a fence to keep himself upright and was detained for a drug search, but was resistant.
Numerous school pupils were watching and teachers escorted them away.
Askew continued to be obstructive and grabbed a gate, saying: ‘I was f*****g walking.’
He tensed up and pulled away from officers as he continued to swear.
When asked if he had any dangerous items on him, Askew replied: ‘My fists. I did kick boxing for f****** six years. They will do damage.’
He was warned about his behaviour, but replied: ‘I don’t give a f***, you’re abusing me.’
The following day, Askew became involved in an argument with a woman at their home.
He was said to have grabbed her by the shoulder, used his arm against her neck, and bit her head.
Police were called again and while he was being arrested, Askew kicked out, hitting an officer in the jaw.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that alcohol was a recurring theme in the offences and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Askew, whose address was given as Gorsecroft in Douglas, is currently remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.