A top journalist and author is preparing to take to the stage to host this year’s Media Isle of Man Awards For Excellence.
The event, which celebrates the best and brightest in the Manx community, takes place in Douglas on Thursday evening.
Since its inceptions, the awards have recognised more than 600 companies in the Isle of Man, creating a unique opportunity to recognise success for companies, individuals, the public sector, and the charitable sector.
The awards feature 16 categories open for anyone in the community to enter.
These categories include ‘local food and drink’, ‘community initiative’, ‘learning initiative’, ‘sustainable business’, ‘environmental initiative’, ‘digital innovation’ and ‘health and well-being initiative’ amongst many others.
The 2024 event will showcase UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, and Media Isle of Man are ‘particularly privileged’ to be able to play our part in highlighting this vision and strategy for a sustainable future, including promoting ‘the five E’s’ under which this work will be delivered.
Richard Hollingham, a science and environment journalist, has been named as the host for this year’s event.
Richard is an experienced radio producer and presenter, feature writer for ‘BBC Future’ and a reporter and launch commentator for the European Space Agency.
He is also a former senior producer for BBC’s flagship news programme, ‘Today’, and its first science producer.
He has reported from around the world for the BBC, including Antarctica, Libya, Vietnam, Russia and Kazakhstan.
As well as his journalism and presenter work, Richard is a published author, most notably with the release of his book ‘Blood and Guts: A History of Surgery’.
Back in August, it was also announced that the Isle of Man’s very own Jersey Boys are set to reunite for this year’s awards show.
The announcement came after the highly acclaimed 10-show run of Jersey Boys at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas, staged by Two Feathers Productions.
The island’s Jersey Boys production brought the iconic sound of The Four Seasons to life with hit songs like ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’ and ‘Walk Like a Man.’
The four-man cast consists of Joe Hillard (Frankie Valli), Charlie Williams (Tommy DeVito), Jack Divers (Bob Gaudio) and Thomas Iain Dixon (Nick Massi).
Trudi Williamson, deputy chairman of Media Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted that The Jersey Boys will be appearing as part of the Awards for Excellence event.
‘We recognise the contribution of the sponsors and celebrate the fabulous finalists and winners. It is very appropriate that we are able to include the fabulous Jersey Boys direct from their show storming performances at the Gaiety Theatre.’
The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence takes place at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall in Douglas on Thursday, November 21.