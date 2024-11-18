A Douglas man who vandalised a door and a gate at two properties has been put on probation for 18 months.
Louis James Chapman appeared in court on Tuesday, November 12, after admitting offences of destroying property and damaging property,
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 20-year-old to pay £900 compensation for the damage.
We previously reported that the offences were committed on June 13.
A witness at Clifton Terrace in Douglas heard banging outside their address.
When they looked outside they saw two males covering their faces and with hoods up.
Chapman was kicking the door of a property owned by Praxis Care and was said to have caused £600 worth of damage.
Another witness heard more loud bangs and Chapman was said to have damaged a gate at another address in Clifton Terrace.
The damage to the gate was valued at £300.
Chapman, who lives at Laburnum Avenue, was already subject to a two-year probation order, imposed in May 2023 for possessing cocaine and obstructing police.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had been working well with probation and was also addressing mental health issues.
‘He has made a huge effort to seek help,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘The offences appear to be foolish ones, born out of frustration and fuelled by alcohol.’
Ms Braidwood told Chapman that his actions would also have caused fear to people inside the properties, as they would have thought he was trying to break in.
Chapman replied: ‘I sincerely apologise, I’ve got a heart of gold really.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.