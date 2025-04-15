A 40-year-old Douglas man has been jailed for a string of offences.
Carl Joseph Bridson admitted property damage, breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice (DAPN), possessing drugs, and two counts of threatening behaviour.
He also had unpaid parking fines totalling £2,600 and was ordered to serve days in default of payment for those.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Bridson’s first offences, of threatening behaviour and property damage, were committed on August 19.
He went to Sure Mobile in Strand Street, unhappy about a mobile phone he had bought.
Bridson was described as aggressive and verbally abusive to staff.
He picked up a laptop and threw it across the store, damaging it, then threw a cup of coffee.
The laptop was broken and said to have cost £902.
As he was being escorted into custody, he launched a tirade of homophobic and racial abuse at officers.
During the rant, he racially abused one mixed-race officer, calling them derogatory racial slur.
He continued with the abuse, using sickening racist terminology.
When given a drink he threw it over his cell.
On December 9, Bridson breached a Domestic Abuse Protection Order by phoning a woman he was prohibited from contacting.
On December 11, he was found in possession of the drug Dihydrocodeine, without a prescription.
Bridson was already subject to a probation order after he was put on probation for a year in June 2024, for abusing staff at the Isle of Man Bank.
On Thursday, April 10, he was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
Ms Cooil said that Bridson struggled with professional intervention, but prior to his remand in custody, had started to engage with probation.
The advocate said that a decline in his mental health had also been highlighted in a probation report.
Ms Cooil said the incident at Sure had occurred after Bridson had been told he would have to contact Samsung rather than Sure, in relation to his new phone not working.
Of the racist abuse, the advocate said that Bridson had apologised to the officer concerned almost immediately, and that he wanted to stress that those were not his beliefs, and that he was horrified by his actions.
Magistrates fined Bridson £1,000 for each threatening behaviour offence, and £500 for the drug possession, which must be paid forthwith, or he will serve days in default.
He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ custody for the property damage offence and six weeks for the DAPN breach, to run consecutively.
He was also ordered to immediately pay £902 compensation to Sure Mobile, and £300 prosecution costs, or serve days in default.
Bridson was also ordered to pay the £2,600 parking fees forthwith or serve days in default.
This all totalled 73 weeks in custody, if the financial penalties are not paid immediately, but taking into account time on remand, will result in a four-and-a-half-month sentence.