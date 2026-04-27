A 43-year-old has appeared in court accused of being involved in importing a kilo of cannabis to the island.
Geraint Richard Darren Lee Hughes entered ‘no plea’ response to the charge.
He also entered a ‘no plea’ response to two counts of possessing cocaine, one count of possessing diamorphine, and one court of cannabis possession.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, saying that the importation allegation related to 1,005 grams of cannabis.
Mr Hughes, of Christian Road, Douglas, was represented in court by defence advocate David Reynolds, who agreed that the matter should be committed.
Committal proceedings will take place on June 11.
Bail has been granted.