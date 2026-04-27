A 26-year-old has been remanded for a further period after no suitable bail address could be found.
He’s charged with sexual assault by penetration, but can’t be named unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
We previously reported that no bail address could be put forward as probation accommodation, Tromode House, wouldn't take the defendant due to complex mental health needs, and Mannanin Court would not take anyone on court bail.
On April 2, defence advocate Ian Kermode said his client wasn’t due to see a psychiatrist until May 6, regarding a report.
‘It appears the authorities are quietly adopting an approach of out of sight, out of mind,’ said the advocate.
The case was adjourned until April 30.