A 55-year-old Jurby man has appeared in court charged with 12 counts of benefit fraud.
Andrew Alexander Donaldson is accused of failing to declare £80,000, which he is alleged to have held in an account.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between August 2018 and November 2024.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for an adjournment until July 29, to allow time to review the case papers, but said that Mr Donaldson currently denies the allegation.
Mr Wood said that the defendant had no address as his benefits had been stopped so he could no longer pay his rent and was living in a vehicle with his dog.
Bail has been granted.