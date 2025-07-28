Year Six pupils from Peel Clothworkers’ Primary School visited Tynwald and the Isle of Man Courts of Justice last month to learn how laws are made and applied.
The joint visit was organised to give pupils a broad understanding of the island’s political and legal systems. Around 50 children took part, split into two groups to allow them to attend both venues.
At the Legislative Buildings, pupils were introduced to the structure and function of Tynwald, including how laws are debated and passed. The session included a mock debate on whether homework should be banned, giving pupils a chance to practise public speaking and parliamentary procedure.
At the Courts of Justice, students explored a working courtroom, learnt about the roles of legal professionals, and took part in a mini mock trial, wearing wigs and gowns. The visit ended with a Q&A session with a member of the judiciary.
President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly MLC, said: ‘It is important that all young people from across the island have the opportunity to visit these established institutions to learn about how decisions made here affect their lives. I hope that the experience inspired all students and we have some future Deemsters or politicians in the making.’
Alexander Armstrong, Legal Officer and Assistant Chief Registrar, added: ‘Both organisations are keen to ensure that the island’s young people have opportunities to understand how laws are made and applied, together with the role and functions of the legal and political systems.’
Teacher Ms Fairbairn said the day had been ‘an amazing, insightful experience’ for the children and thanked staff at both institutions for organising the event.
Guided tours of Tynwald and the Courts run throughout the school year and are open to schools and youth groups.