A 38-year-old Jurby woman has been put on probation for two years after a theft from JD Sports and an assault at a hotel.
Stephanie Ann Brown admitted stealing leggings and a sweatshirt, but had denied the common assault.
However, she was found guilty of that after a summary court trial.
Brown was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the assault victim and £1,475 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Brown was shopping at JD Sports on January 25.
She bought other items at the store, but left without paying for a sweatshirt and leggings, valued at £100 in total.
Brown told a member of staff she had paid for the items, but when records were checked later, they found that she’d only paid for seven of nine items taken.
When interviewed, she claimed the extra two items must have been scooped up by mistake.
However, the store manager said she asked Brown about the two items, and she told her she’d paid for them.
Brown told police she didn’t remember that conversation, but said she struggled to concentrate in noisy environments, and was wearing headphones in one ear.
The assault was said to have been committed against Brown’s then-partner on Christmas Eve in a hotel room.
She was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said that the theft had not been of particularly high value, and that Brown wanted to apologise to the store.
Of the assault, Mr Glover said that the defendant and the victim had been in a toxic relationship, and a lot of alcohol had been consumed on the night of the offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered Brown, who lives at The Threshold, to pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.