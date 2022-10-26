Man is accused of drug dealing and money laundering
A 41-year-old man has appeared in court charged with drug dealing and money laundering.
Garry Paul Dentith entered ‘no plea’ responses to five allegations on Tuesday.
He is charged with possessing criminal property, namely £12,905 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £27,430 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £92,610 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £47,970 in cash, and being concerned in the supply of more than 8kg of cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on February 24, a Renault Twingo being driven by a third party boarding the ferry at the Sea Terminal was found to contain £27,430 in cash.
On March 22, a Volkswagen being driven by a third party boarding the ferry was found to contain £92,610 in cash.
On September 25, a Volvo C30 being driven by a third party boarding the ferry was found to contain £47,970.
Cash totalling £12,905 was also found during the search of a house in Douglas on October 18 as well as 8,563 grams of cannabis.
The prosecution allege that Mr Dentith is connected to all the cash found and the cannabis.
Mr Kane submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that he would not oppose this.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committal to the higher court will take place on December 12.
No bail application was made and Mr Dentith, who lives at Prince’s Street in Douglas, is remanded in custody.