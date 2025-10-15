Brendan Cadden has also been handed a six-month licensing ban.
He has already been on remand for three and a half weeks, due to losing his bail address, the equivalent of a seven-week sentence, so will be time-served.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant was at the Ramsey Rocks Festival on August 24.
They found Cadden there, and it was said that he had already previously been told to go home, due to his intoxicated state.
He was warned he could be arrested if he failed to do so, and a friend said he would take him home.
However, at 7.35pm, police encountered Cadden again, and he was again told to go home.
At 9.50pm, police were called to Parliament Street after another report of a drunk male, and when they arrived, again found Cadden.
This time he was arrested, but he resisted, striking an officer in the face and chest as he struggled, swore, and made threats.
He was interviewed on August 25, and admitted he’d been drinking, but said he didn’t assault the officer.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client’s last offence was more than three and a half years ago, and that the drunk in public offence was fineable only.
‘This was caused by intoxication, it’s not behaviour he’d undertake while sober,’ said the advocate.
Mr Glover said the defendant was working for a construction company, and would still have employment if he was released from custody.
Cadden, who lives at Parliament Street in Ramsey, must also pay £125 prosecution costs.