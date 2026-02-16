A Ramsey man who was Pava sprayed and put in leg restraints while resisting arrest has been fined £600.
Thirty-two-year-old Craig Brown was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Brown was arrested but shouted: ‘F*** off,’ as he struggled.
He kicked out and threatened to headbutt officers, saying he’d ‘knock them out,’ which resulted in Pava spray and leg restraints being used.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said Brown had been taken by surprise when police attended for an unrelated matter that he hadn’t been aware of.
He’ll pay the fine and costs at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.