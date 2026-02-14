A Peel woman has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises outside the Whitehouse.
The court heard that the 23-year-old defendant was swearing and shouting at a male outside at around 1am.
She was then said to have hit him around the head.
However, Thomas, who lives at Fenella Terrace, was arrested after CCTV footage was viewed by police.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered £50 prosecution costs and Thomas will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.