A Peel woman has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises outside the Whitehouse.

Tamisha Thomas was arrested after an incident in the licensed area beside the Peel pub on July 19.

The court heard that the 23-year-old defendant was swearing and shouting at a male outside at around 1am.

She was then said to have hit him around the head.

He contacted the police the next day, though he said he didn’t want to make a complaint.

However, Thomas, who lives at Fenella Terrace, was arrested after CCTV footage was viewed by police.

Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered £50 prosecution costs and Thomas will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.