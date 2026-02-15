Eighteen-year-old Karl Daniel Clare, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after admitting possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in supplying it.
The offences were committed between August 2023 and January 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said the supply had taken place over a considerable period and involved a significant quantity of cannabis. Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed the case was suitable for the higher court and Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction.
Clare will appear at the higher court on February 20. Bail continues.
Charges against three other defendants have been withdrawn.
April-Lea Clare, aged 18, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, and Lauren Lynn Mayers, aged 18, of Main Road, Union Mills, had previously been charged with entering into an arrangement relating to criminal property. The prosecution withdrew the charges after cautions were agreed. They were not required to appear in court.
A charge of being concerned in supplying drugs against Finn Michael Donlan-Powley, aged 21, of Hildesley Road, Douglas, has also been withdrawn after the court heard relevant information had not been provided by police. Legal costs were awarded, with the amount to be determined.
Ella Anita Johnson, aged 20, of Conister Road, Willaston, remains charged with being concerned in supplying drugs. Her case has been adjourned until February 17 while evidence is awaited. Bail continues.
Samuel Martin Thomas Reilley, aged 21, of Hillside Avenue, Douglas, is also charged with being concerned in supplying drugs and is due to appear in court again on February 17.