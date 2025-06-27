A leading Douglas law firm has officially opened the doors to its brand new headquarters following a major refurbishment project.
MannBenham Advocates celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 25, where His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer had the honour of unveiling a commemorative plaque and cutting a symbolic blue ribbon, chosen to reflect the firm’s distinctive brand colours rather than the traditional red.
The event, attended by MannBenham’s staff and board, marks a significant new chapter for the practice, which has long been a fixture in the Manx legal sector.
Located in the heart of Douglas, on Victoria Street, the new five-storey premises have undergone a complete transformation, from basement to top floor, creating a state-of-the-art legal hub designed to foster collaboration, wellbeing, and top-tier client service.
Managing Director Miles Benham said the opening was a proud moment for everyone at the firm.
‘This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at MannBenham,’ he said.
‘Our new offices are more than just a workplace, they are a reflection of our growth, our deep roots in the Isle of Man, and the relentless dedication of our talented team.
‘We now have the ideal environment to continue providing exceptional legal services to our clients.’
A standout feature of the new headquarters is its fully equipped conference centre, which can host over 60 guests.
Designed with flexibility in mind, it boasts professional-grade sound and PA systems, bar and catering facilities, and dedicated breakout areas, making it a prime venue for events, training, and industry gatherings.
Elsewhere in the building, the firm has placed a strong focus on staff wellbeing.
Every employee benefits from ergonomic sit/stand desks, while communal facilities include a relaxation area with a modern kitchen, large-screen TV and even an Xbox.
The project’s success has also been a victory for the local economy.
MannBenham made a point of working with local tradespeople, contractors and suppliers, showcasing the skills of Manx businesses.
‘We are extremely grateful to the local craftspeople and suppliers who made this vision a reality,’ Mr Benham added.
‘Their dedication and expertise were key to bringing the project to life, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Manx industry.’
Carly Stratton, Head of Business and eGaming, also praised the project’s significance for the future.
‘The unveiling of our new headquarters marks the beginning of an exciting chapter,’ she said.
‘This world-class facility strengthens our capacity to grow and innovate, especially in fast-evolving sectors like e-commerce, financial services, and fintech.
‘It ensures we can continue to serve our diverse client base with the very best tools and infrastructure.’
MannBenham was founded in 1997 as a niche commercial law practice, but through its history has expanded into a full service Isle of Man law firm assisting individuals and businesses, whilst retaining its specialist high end commercial and trust department.
The business has extended its 'extreme gratitude to all the local contractors, craftspeople, and suppliers whose skill and dedication brought this vision to life’.
