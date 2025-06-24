A dramatic RAF Typhoon display will take place over Douglas Bay on the evening of Thursday 28 August as part of this year’s Classic TT entertainment schedule.
The fast-jet performance is set to begin at 7.30pm and will see the Royal Air Force’s Typhoon Display Team fly over the bay in what is expected to be one of the highlights of the event.
The display showcases the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4, the RAF’s frontline multi-role combat aircraft, capable of reaching speeds of more than 1,300mph.
A spokesperson for the Classic TT said: ‘ The 2025 Typhoon Display showcases the speed, power and agility of the RAF’s frontline multi-role combat aircraft, the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4.
‘Led by display pilot Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer of 29 Squadron at RAF Coningsby, the Typhoon Display Team represents the skill and dedication of RAF personnel, supported by a travelling team of specialist engineers and logisticians who ensure the aircraft’s performance is delivered safely and at its peak.’
First staged in 2013, the Classic TT quickly established itself among the world’s leading classic road races.
It was last held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic but will return this year, taking place in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix.
Organisers say that the revamped event will take inspiration from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
‘The Classic TT promises to be a celebration of motorcycle racing heritage, paying homage to the legendary riders and iconic machines that shaped these golden eras of TT racing,’ a spokesperson for the event previously said.
Qualifying for the event will get underway from Wednesday, August 20 2025 while the five-race schedule for the Classic TT will take place between Wednesday, August 27 2025 and Friday, August 29 2025