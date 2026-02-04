Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Reece Wright, of Oak Avenue, appeared in court via video link from the prison recently.
He entered guilty pleas to two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, one count of possessing ketamine with intent to supply, and one count of being involved in supplying cannabis.
The drugs found totalled 654 grams of cannabis resin, 138 grams of cannabis bush, 243 grams of ketamine.
Messages found on his phone incriminated Wright in supplying cannabis.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Wright was remanded at the prison.