A 28-year-old man who punched and threatened his mother’s partner has been sentenced to six weeks’ custody.
Craig Lawrence pleaded guilty to common assault but has already spent 33 days on remand, the equivalent of a 10 week sentence, so will be time served.
A second charge, of provoking behaviour, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea to the assault.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on September 28 at 11.20pm, police were called to an address at Bay View Road in Port St Mary, where Lawrence lives.
He was said to have been drinking since 3pm and had consumed eight cans of Carling.
His mother’s partner had gone to bed as he was working early the next day.
Lawrence’s mother was said to have asked her son to keep his noise down, as he was shouting as he played games on a console.
However, Lawrence was said to have told her that he ‘didn’t care’, which was overheard his mother’s partner.
The man then told Lawrence that he was being disrespectful, which prompted the defendant to say: ‘Come on, I’m going to kill you.
‘I’m going f*** you up.’
He then punched the man in the body and head four or five times.
Mr Swain said that no lasting injury had been caused, other than a small bruise to the rib cage.
Police arrived and Lawrence was arrested.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had spent 33 days in custody, the equivalent of a 10 week sentence, due to the fact that he’d had no address to be bailed to, and asked magistrates to impose a sentence that would result in him being released as time served.
Mr Glover said that the victim did not live with Lawrence’s mother but stayed overnight sometimes.
The advocate said that the offence had been fuelled by alcohol and that his client had reflected on his actions during his time in custody.
‘He has got bridges to rebuild with his mother and the victim,’ said Mr Glover.
The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for the guilty plea and the fact that there had been no serious injury caused.
Magistrates imposed the six week custodial sentence which will see Lawrence released immediately.