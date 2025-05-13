Scottish funk rock band ‘High Fade’ are set to perform a sell-out gig in Port St Mary on Saturday.
Put together by Lenny Conroy from Triskel Promotions, the gig is set to be a ‘full-throttle, genre-blending machine’ and sold out not long after tickets were released a number of months ago.
Speaking about the gig, Lenny said: ‘What sets High Fade apart isn’t just their jaw-dropping musicianship (which is phenomenal), but their ability to command a room like few can.
‘They don’t just play music; they create an atmosphere - one where movement is involuntary and standing still feels like sacrilege.
‘From the opening riff to the last note of the encore, the energy is relentless. Every beat, every bass run, every shout into the mic feels spontaneous and electric — like it has to happen in that exact moment.
‘High Fade don’t just play funk rock - they embody it. They channel the unfiltered spirit of street performance from their Edinburgh roots and amplify it into something massive and magnetic, regardless of venue size.’
The trio are also set to play a short acoustic set and sign merchandise at the Sound Records store in Douglas from 2pm on Saturday (May 17).
Triskel Promotions have also organised further events throughout the rest of the year, including Richard Hawley at the Gaiety Theatre on August 30.
That will be followed by the return for indie-rockers ‘Wrest’ who headline Peel Cathedral on Saturday, September 13.
Already booked in for 2026 is the ‘Band of Friends’, who are doing a three night stint at Peel Centenary from January 6 to January 8, with two other acts already in discussions.
For more information and to book tickets, you can visit https://www.triskelpromo.com/ or follow Triskel Promotions on Facebook.