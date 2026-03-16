Andrew Raymond Moughtin, of Brookhill Road, must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Moughtin was arrested on February 9, initially for an unrelated matter.
However, he was said to have pulled his arm away and slipped out of handcuffs as officers were trying to apply them, then continued to resist.
Moughtin represented himself in court and said it had happened quickly and he hadn’t known who the officers were initially.
He said he’d been confused and his mental health had been suffering but added that his actions had not been appropriate.