A 21-year-old from Ramsey has been put on probation for two years for possessing £170 worth of cannabis.
Luke Lord was already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in May 2025, for possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, common assault and criminal damage.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the latest offence was committed on January 17, when police were called to Ramsey bus station.
Lord was asleep on a bus and officers were called as he was unable to be woken.
Officers roused him and described him as smelling of cannabis.
A search found 8.5 grams of the class B drug in his jacket pocket.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A probation report said that Lord, of Waterloo Road, had been engaging well with supervision.
The report said that he struggled with issues and had suffered exploitation by a number of older males, with his address being used for illegal activities.
It was said that agencies had now found him a new address and he had work experience lined up.
The report concluded that a longer period of supervision would be beneficial and would give support to Lord.
He was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who reiterated that her client had been engaging well with his probation officer.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Lord: ‘It is a concerning aspect that you got yourself in such a state that they couldn’t wake you up to get you off the bus.
‘It’s clear you are a young man with considerable vulnerabilities and you need to have continued support.’
Lord was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.