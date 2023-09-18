A 30-year-old Anagh Coar man has admitted stealing vodka from Winerite.
Nathan Alexander Orme helped himself to a bottle of Smirnoff worth £21.49.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Orme went into the Victoria Road shop in Douglas on June 4, at 6.25pm.
He put the litre bottle in the waistband of his trousers and left without paying.
Orme, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, was later arrested after CCTV footage from the store was viewed.
During a police interview, he said that he had no recollection of taking the vodka, but admitted that it would have been him.
He said that he had been drinking heavily over the TT period and didn’t want to see the CCTV footage.
During a previous court appearance, Orme had pleaded guilty to being found drunk in a public place and resisting arrest, both alleged to have been committed on August 18.
However, his defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client now wanted to change his plea for the resisting arrest allegation to not guilty.
Prosecutor Ms Carroon said that a separate hearing would now have to be held in order for the defendant to vacate his guilty plea to that charge, during which he would have to put forward his reasons for entering the original plea.
Mr Glover asked for all matters to be dealt with at the same time and requested a probation report to be completed before any sentencing takes place.
A hearing will now be held on November 22 in relation to Orme vacating his guilty plea to the resisting arrest charge.
Bail continues with conditions to live at his home address, and not enter Winerite or the Terrace Chippy.