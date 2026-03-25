A 20-year-old will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery after punching a man outside the Outback.
Joshua Modin’s victim hit his head when falling and suffered a cut which required six staples to close.
Modin appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on March 17, entering a guilty plea to causing grievous bodily harm.
He will appear at the higher court on March 27.
The victim was lying against the wall of the Outback, bleeding from a cut to the back of his head.
He said he’d been punched and had fallen backwards, hitting his head.
Witnesses pointed out Modin, who was just down the road, near to the Rovers.
After being arrested, the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
CCTV footage was obtained and medical evidence confirmed the injury.
Ms Carroon said that Modin and the victim had seen each other earlier in the night, but Modin had then been shouting and swearing outside the Outback, appearing very drunk and agitated, before pushing the victim a couple of times, then punching him.
Modin, who lives at Mona Drive, Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Darren Taubitz.
Mr Taubitz said that it has been a short-lived incident, involving one punch, with no weapon used.
The advocate said that his client had no previous convictions and that the case could potentially be sentenced in summary court.
The Deputy High Bailiff declined jurisdiction and a probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues.