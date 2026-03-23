A Essex singer and mental health campaigner is heading to the island next week as part of his six-month ‘Big Dirty Tour of Almost Everywhere’.
Fraser Morgan’s series of gigs in Ramsey, Douglas and Peel take place between Thursday and Saturday at the Mitre Hotel, Quids Inn and the Black Dog Oven.
Island Life reporter Sadie Gilbert caught up with the folk-punk singer-songwriter after his song ‘Call Me Mate’ struck a powerful chord online.
Your song about men’s mental health has reached nearly 10 million views. What has the response been like?
The video itself going viral has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Purely because of how many people have reached out to me letting me know the effect it’s had on them.
I’ve had thousands of people claim it’s saved their life and to me that means an awful lot. I had a pretty difficult time growing up, I’ve navigated a lot of abuse, I was extremely lonely for most of my life, experienced homelessness; everything.
All I ever wanted for my life was to help other people.
You mentioned losing a friend to suicide. How did that experience shape both your music and your mission to talk openly about mental health?
Since going to therapy myself, I’ve been extremely passionate about other people’s mental health journey and wanting them to find healing.
When my friend took their own life I became completely consumed by the pain of it all and drove myself a little mad if I’m honest, something that I often do when I’m feeling low is I try and do something that helps someone else, and for me during this time it was writing music to not only channel my own feelings but to also help someone on their own journey.
You’re offering your island shows for free to encourage conversation. Why was it important for you to make these gigs accessible to everyone?
I’m the worst businessman you’ll ever meet because I always want to put people first. I know that people are more apprehensive to come to a show of an artist they don’t know, however I’ve been told that my live shows have helped people on their own journey not just because the content of the songs, but also the way I talk so openly and honestly between.
I don’t see my live shows as being about me, to me they’re solely about the people who are attending.
Mental health – particularly among men – can still be difficult to talk about. What do you hope people take away from your performances while you’re in the island?
When I play I talk openly about my experiences, I don’t hide anything. One of my favourite things to do is make a lot of jokes about my own experiences, people tell me if the music doesn’t work out I should become a comedian. I think the reason I do that is because laughter has been one of the best medicators for me.
What message would you like to leave with people here after your shows?
I feel like a lot of people skip out Isle of Man when they’re touring, I actually chose to play there because I know nothing about it and I want to learn about the people!