A Chinese national with alleged links to organised crime who owned homes in the Isle of Man has been sanctioned by the UK.
It’s the latest move in an international crackdown on online fraud and human rights abuses connected to scam compounds in Southeast Asia.
Thet Li, a Chinese national who holds Cambodian citizenship and a Vanuatu passport, was among 18 individuals sanctioned by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in October for alleged links to the Prince Holding Group.
But he wasn’t included on the UK’s sanctions list until now.
He is one of six individuals and four companies that were designated today (Thursday) by the UK government under its global human rights sanctions regime.
Both properties were owned by Thet Li who the UK has now sanctioned over his association with indicted Prince Group chairman Chen Zhi.
He was also beneficial owner of Isle of Man-based Ableton Prestige Global Limited, whose Ridgeway Street offices in Douglas were raided by police in March last year.
Thet Li is described as a key lieutenant of Chen Zhi, who managed Prince Group’s international financial network.
The UK’s sanction designation states: ‘The treatment of individuals in these scam centres amounts to a serious abuse of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment, and of the right to be free from slavery.’
The sanctions imposed comprise an asset freeze, director disqualification and travel ban.
Among the other newly sanctioned individuals are Chinese national Kuok-Koi Wan, also known as Broken Tooth, one-time leader of the 14K Triad crime gang in Macau.
All those named been sanctioned for their association with the Prince Group and/or alleged involvement in the operation of scam compounds in Southeast Asia.
Also sanctioned is illicit marketplace Xinbi, which provides cryptocurrency-based services to scam centres including the biggest one in Cambodia, a facility known as #8 Park, which housed 20,000 trafficked workers forced to carry out online fraud.
The sanctions form part of a wider, multi‑agency initiative designed to block access to assets, restrict the movement of illicit funds, and disrupt the operational capabilities of the network.
A statement from the Manx government the Isle of Man played an important role in the coordinated enforcement activity and ensuring that those involved face meaningful consequences.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘These sanctions help to stop illicit money flowing through global financial systems and send a clear message that this activity will not be tolerated. The Isle of Man will continue to play its part in protecting people from exploitation and fraud.'