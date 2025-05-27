Jacob Peter Hogg appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on May 20, and entered guilty pleas to assaulting a police officer, possessing cannabis, provoking behaviour, and two counts of property damage.
Two other charges of resisting arrest and a public order offence were withdrawn by the prosecution.
He will be sentenced in summary court on June 17, after a probation report and a psychiatric report have been prepared.
A provisional psychiatric assessment deemed Hogg fit to enter his pleas.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were called to Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade on March 10, after a report of a male refusing to leave.
Officers arrived and found Hogg in Granville Street, and described him as confrontational.
They tried to reason with him but he responded by saying: ‘F*** off.’
Hogg was arrested but as police tried to get him into their van, he tensed his legs and stopped them getting him inside.
He kicked out, striking one officer on the shin, and officers had to call for a larger van.
Once at police headquarters, Hogg was put in a risk suit.
Cannabis weighing 4.9 grams was found in his rucksack, and he told police: ‘I’m prescribed it, you’re taking away my medicine.’
However, checks found that he was not prescribed it.
While in a cell, Hogg started scooping water out of the toilet and splashing it on himself, flooding the cell.
On March 21, he was at the spa at the National Sports Centre and was asked to leave after making remarks to another customer.
However, Hogg told staff: ‘You better f*** off out of my face or I won’t be responsible for my actions.’
He was said to have continued to be abusive but eventually left.
This resulted in him later being arrested again and taken to police headquarters.
On March 26, he was in a cell again and this time started spitting out of the hatch, with the spittle landing on the door of another cell.
Hogg then threw a cup of tea out of the cell.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In it, Hogg said that he had kicked out recklessly when striking the police officer, rather than deliberately.
He said that the cannabis was for personal use.
Regarding the toilet water, Hogg said that he had been Pava sprayed and had been scooping water onto his face and eyes.
He admitted he had gotten into a verbal altercation with the NSC manager and had been abusive.
Hogg, of Palace Road, said that he wanted to apologise for his offending.
Mr Kermode said that a doctor’s full psychiatric report would not be ready until June 13.
The advocate said that prison was not the most appropriate place for the defendant, due to his mental health issues, but that he had no bail address to go to.