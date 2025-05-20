In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan checks in on the opportunities that funding has created throughout 2025.
2025 marks an incredible milestone for the Isle of Man Arts Council - 60 years of supporting, championing, and investing in the island’s vibrant creative sector.
To celebrate this diamond anniversary, the council is supporting a year-long series of ‘Extraordinary Events’, so let’s check in and see how things are going so far.
The celebrations began in February with Luke Jerram’s awe-inspiring ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation, transforming Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel into a space of wonder and reflection.
This was followed by the launch of ‘Knox: Order & Beauty’, a major year-long exhibition at the Manx Museum in Douglas, exploring the timeless work and legacy of celebrated Manx designer, Archibald Knox.
In early May, the Arts Council took a delivery role in bringing the incredibly talented ‘Untold Orchestra’ over from Manchester for a trio of unforgettable performances.
These ‘Icons’ concerts formed the heart of the council’s anniversary celebrations, showcasing the power of live music to unite and uplift as well as entertain.
The series began in style on May 8 at the Erin Arts Centre with a soulful tribute to Amy Winehouse. With cabaret-style seating and velvet vocals, the evening paid homage to Amy’s iconic sound, proving to be intimate, emotional, and deeply moving.
On May 9, the celebration moved west to Peel Centenary Centre for a night of Disney magic, featuring beloved classics from decades of Disney films. It was an evening of joy and nostalgia, perfect for audiences of all ages.
The grand finale took place on May 10 at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, with a show-stopping celebration of the Bee Gees’ greatest hits.
With nearly 350 fans in attendance, the Cathedral rang out with timeless disco anthems, harmonies, and dancing in the aisles.
Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re proud to have shared such a memorable evening with so many members of our community.
However, the momentum isn’t slowing down.
In June, families can look forward to the 'Go Wild' Nature Festival for children at Milntown in Ramsey, a celebration of outdoor creativity and imagination from Manx Wildlife Trust and Hello Little People.
With even more Extraordinary Events planned throughout the autumn and beyond, 2025 promises to be a landmark year not just for the Arts Council but for the entire creative community of the Isle of Man.
As we celebrate this milestone year, the Isle of Man Arts Council remains as committed as ever to its founding vision of supporting local artists, nurturing emerging talent, and bringing world-class creatives to our shores.
The arts are thriving on the Isle of Man, and we’re proud to continue investing in a creative legacy that will inspire generations to come.