A 55-year-old man has been fined £150 for being found drunk in a public place.
Darren Brian Ord appeared before magistrates recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant received a caution in April for an alcohol-related incident, so that option was not available this time.
On May 5, police were called to Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade, at around 3.30am.
They’d received a report of a drunk male rummaging through insecure vehicles.
Ord was found inside a vehicle but security staff at Jaks had removed him from it.
He was described as unsteady on his feet and argumentative.
Police officers initially gave Ord the chance to go home, as he was in the care of his wife, who wasn’t drunk.
However, around half an hour later, they came across him again, urinating against a wall at Walpole Avenue.
He was alone and said that he thought he was about to catch a boat.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to consider dealing with the offence by way of a conditional discharge.
The advocate said that her client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and this was his first conviction.
Ord said that he had an interest in older vehicles and had been admiring them, though he admitted this wouldn’t have been appreciated by the owners.
Ms Shimmin handed in a letter from Motiv8 relating to issues being addressed.
The defendant, who lives at Bucks Road in Douglas, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.