A man who damaged two televisions has been handed a restraining order and sentenced to two months’ custody.
Tyler Bolton has already served four months on remand, so will be time served.
The 24-year-old, who was visiting the island for work, admitted two counts of criminal damage, as well as possessing cannabis.
Two other charges, of common assault on a female, and one of provoking behaviour, which he’d denied, were dismissed.
However, he returned later and damaged two televisions in the property.
Bolton was arrested at the Premier Inn, where he was staying.
He was in possession of 1.6 grams of cannabis.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
The court heard that he did not oppose the restraining order, which prohibits him from contacting a woman at the property.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that Bolton had initially met two local women on social media, and had organised a trip here for work purposes.
He had then slept on the couch at the property of one of the women.
Bolton claimed that the woman had believed he was coming to the island for a relationship with her, but that it was never the case.
He said that, on a number of occasions, he had returned to the property after work to find his bags left outside.
Mr Taubitz said that the criminal damage had occurred after Bolton had been asked to leave the address, but had gone back to collect personal items.
The advocate said that the defendant had spent four months in prison, as he had nowhere else to go, with no place at the probation accommodation available, but now intended to return to Jersey.