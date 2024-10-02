Richard George Edward Radcliffe was reported by a member of the public, who saw him slumped over the steering wheel of his car.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also endorsed his licence with 10 penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a civilian called 999 on September 21, at 1.46am, and said that a male was slumped over the steering wheel of a Ford Fiesta, with the engine running, at Quine’s Corner on the Quay in Douglas.
Officers went there and found Radcliffe asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running.
They woke him up and he was described as incoherent when they tried to engage with him.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, the defendant was arrested and taken to police headquarters where a further test produced a reading of 78, above the legal limit of 35.
During an interview, Radcliffe handed in a prepared statement saying he had been out in Douglas, and had then returned to his vehicle to keep warm, but had not intended to drive.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor handed in a letter of apology from his client.
Mr Taylor said that Radcliffe had been out with friends and had parked his car, intending to get the bus home.
Radcliffe said he had become separated from his friends and had missed the bus, so had walked to his car to keep warm, as he was only wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
He said that he was going to call his mother to pick him up but had fallen asleep.
He reiterated that he had no intention to drive, but said that he took full responsibility for his actions and realised that he should have sat in the passenger seat or back of the car.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Radcliffe, who lives at School Lane, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.