A man who has denied an indecent assault on a child has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
He cannot be named due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
The defendant is allegedly to have held down a 12-year-old girl while he got on top of her.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between September 30 and January 1.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant or to go to her address.