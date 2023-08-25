John Anthony Williams sent the messages to Manx Industrial Relations including ones saying ‘it’s going to be a very explosive month for Manx Care’ and ‘the Isle of Man is going to see a terrorist attack’.
He also threatened to ‘slit throats’.
Williams’ threats caused security lockdowns at certain buildings.
The 38-year-old, who lives at Cullyn Avenue, Anagh Coar, Douglas, pleaded guilty to sending offensive, indecent or menacing messages.
We previously reported that Williams sent an e-mail to Manx Industrial Relations on June 30.
This arose out of a dispute he had with Manx Care.
In the e-mail to Industrial Relations, he said: ‘It’s going to be a very explosive month for Manx Care.
‘They have shown their true colours and now it’s my turn.
‘Let’s see if they have enough beds for my next move.’
The employee at Industrial Relations was concerned and called Williams but he didn’t answer.
However, he then rang her and said: ‘There is going to be a big change in the next 24 hours.
‘I’ve been pushed, strangled and humiliated. There is now going to be the biggest bang in Manx waters.
‘The Isle of Man is going to see a terrorist attack.’
Williams also said that he was owed money and that he was going to go to Human Resources and ‘slit throats’.
The employee asked Williams if he would speak to the crisis referral team but he replied: ‘ It’s gone beyond them.’
Williams then called again and was said to be upset, talking about his health problems.
He was arrested but then suffered a medical episode and was taken to accident and emergency.
After being discharged, he was interviewed at police headquarters and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he said he had been dealing with a lot of stress and had been struggling financially.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough handed in letters of reference for her client and said that, up until the day of the e-mail and phone call, communication between Williams and Industrial Relations had always been fine.
Ms Myerscough said that her client had been struggling financially and with his health, and had been using the food bank.
She said that Williams was not entirely compos mentis, due to his medication, on the day in question.
‘He apologises for the e-mail he sent and realises it would have caused some distress, and that was never his intention.’
issues
Ms Myerscough said that the defendant had now contacted Motiv8 and Graih.
‘He has issues that are not going to resolve that quickly,’ continued the advocate.
‘He needs probation assistance. His nana is in court and he is ashamed he had to tell her about this.
‘He has been worrying about his dog if he goes to prison.’
A probation report recommended a period of probation saying that Williams had previously worked as a care assistant and was very committed to helping people, but used alcohol to try to deal with difficult issues.
Magistrates chair Ken Faragher told Williams: ‘There is no doubt this is a very serious offence.
‘The lady in receipt of these messages would have been very upset and fearful.
‘In the past, people have gone to prison but we’re not going to send you to prison, mainly because of your advocate and probation officer.
‘We are comforted that you have approached Motiv8.
‘We wish you well but be under no illusion, if you repeat this you will be back in this court and you will not be treated in this way.’