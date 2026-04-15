A driving while disqualified charge, against a Scottish motorist, has been withdrawn.
Derek Rae Wishart, 47, of South Parks Road, Glenrothes, was arrested on the island on March 3.
He was previously banned from driving in the UK, but upon review, it was confirmed that the disqualification does not apply in the Isle of Man.
A reciprocal agreement relating to disqualifications applies to court orders, but not to driving bans issued under the totting up process, which is why Mr Wishart was banned.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis said an offence was committed, but not one the Isle of Man has jurisdiction over, as the defendant is alleged to have driven to the ferry in the UK.
Legal costs were awarded.