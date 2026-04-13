Taxi fares across the Isle of Man are set to increase from April 22 following a review by the Road Transport Licensing Committee (RTLC).
Under the new fare structure, daytime fares will increase by 20p at the point of pickup, bringing the starting fare to £4.
Those fares will also rise in 20p increments more frequently, with the time between each increase reduced from 45 seconds to 40 seconds.
The premium night rate for taxi fares between 11pm and 6am will remain unchanged, with a £4.70 starting fare and 30p added every 30 seconds.
As well as the changes to basic fares, additional charges will also see a ‘moderate’ increase.
The extra charge for each passenger embarking on the journey in addition to the hirer will increase by 10p to 60p.
The charge for each suitcase, perambulator, large parcel, box or wheelchair stowed in the boot of the vehicle will also increase by 10p to 60p.
The contamination fee - charged when a vehicle is taken out of service due to fouling (most commonly passengers being sick) - will increase by £50 to £150.
The RTLC said the fouling fee had not been revised since 2009.
The RTLC confirmed the changes following a consultation process with public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators and industry groups.
A total of 27 operators submitted responses, including members of the Isle of Man Unite Taxi Branch, while additional input was provided by the Manx Taxi Federation.
A spokesperson from the RTLC commented: ‘The Committee noted that the tariffs had not been increased since 2024 and that inflation and the cost of living had increased markedly since then.
‘The danger of increasing fares to levels which could prove counterproductive must be acknowledged along with rising costs.’