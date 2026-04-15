The consultation, launched on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure, focuses on amendments to the current Public Sector Housing (General Needs) (Allocation) Policy 2019.
While a full review of the policy is ongoing, the agency is proposing a number of interim changes aimed at improving fairness, clarity and consistency in the system.
The proposed updates include changes to income eligibility thresholds, with plans to introduce automatic annual increases, as well as the removal of certain ‘priority’ points which are considered not to accurately reflect housing need.
There are also proposals to give local housing authorities greater discretion when assessing residential requirements.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said the policy affects thousands of people across the island and it is important to hear directly from those using the system.
He said: ‘Public sector housing policy affects thousands of people across the island, including applicants, tenants and their families.
‘The Department recognises that while data and policy analysis are important, they cannot fully capture the lived experiences of those navigating the housing system.’
The Department said feedback from the consultation will help provide a clearer understanding of how the proposed changes could impact households and communities.
It is also seeking to identify any unintended consequences, assess whether the proposals are fair and workable, and ensure the policy reflects local needs.
Responses will be used to help shape the final draft amendments before they are brought forward for approval by Tynwald.
The consultation is now open, with members of the public encouraged to take part by completing an online survey available on the government’s consultation website.