A Peel man has had his probation extended after admitting provoking behaviour.
Thirty-three-year-old Kristopher Goldie, of Poortown, was arrested on May 24 after a woman called the police.
She said Goldie was outside her address, banging on the door and shouting abuse.
She said she feared for her safety and when officers found the defendant, they described him as highly intoxicated and belligerent.
When interviewed, Goldie said he’d been drinking vodka and couldn’t remember the incident.
He was already subject to an 18 month probation order, imposed in September.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood revoked that order and replaced it with a new 18 month order.
Goldie must also pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £15 per week.