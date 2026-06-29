Tyler Jack Lowey admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police were flagged down outside Bench nightclub in Athol Street on May 17, at 2.45am.
Doorstaff said Lowey had been refused entry and was causing a nuisance.
Police asked him to leave the area three times but he refused, and was eventually arrested.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said the defendant accepted that he should have just gone home after being given ample opportunities to do so.
Lowey, who lives at Tynwald Close, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.