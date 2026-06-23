Two internationally acclaimed performers will bring the sounds of traditional American blues and roots music to Peel Centenary Centre next month.
Grant Dermody and Adam Franklin will share the stage for ‘An Evening of Deep Roots Blues’ on Saturday, July 18, offering Isle of Man audiences the opportunity to experience a performance rooted in the traditions of blues, folk and Americana music.
The concert is being presented by Peel Centenary Centre and Live Roots Music IoM and will feature a combination of harmonica, guitar, vocals and storytelling inspired by some of the most influential musical styles to emerge from the United States.
Dermody is widely recognised as one of the leading harmonica players working in roots music today.
His distinctive style has earned praise from critics, fellow musicians and blues historians, with his performances drawing inspiration from the Louisiana swamps, the Mississippi Delta and the landscapes of the American West.
As well as his harmonica playing, Dermody is known for his songwriting and vocals, blending elements of blues, folk, gospel and jazz while remaining closely connected to the traditions that have influenced his work.
Music writer Devon Leger has described him as a musician who ‘explodes your expectations of blues harmonica players’, while blues historian Mark Hoffman called him ‘a national treasure and a world-class blues harp player – one of the best I've ever heard’.
Joining him for the concert will be British musician Adam Franklin, who is regarded as one of the UK's leading performers of acoustic blues and hot jazz.
Franklin is a singer, guitarist, slide player and mandolinist whose career spans more than four decades.
Throughout that time, he has dedicated himself to studying and performing the music of the early blues pioneers, helping to introduce audiences to songs and styles that originated more than a century ago.
His performances often feature resonator guitar, slide techniques and traditional blues arrangements, while also bringing his own interpretation and energy to the material. He has built a reputation for engaging live performances and a deep understanding of the genre's history.
American blues artist Del Rey praised Franklin's approach to the music, saying: ‘Adam knows enough about old-style blues to be worth listening to and is irreverent enough to be exciting. He's got the beat, and you won't be bored.’
Organisers say the pairing of Dermody and Franklin creates a musical partnership that combines technical skill with a shared appreciation for traditional roots music. Their performances feature a mix of original material, classic influences and stories that explore the origins and development of blues music.
Audiences attending the Peel concert can expect harmonica, resonator slide guitar, soulful vocals and insights into the musical traditions that continue to influence contemporary artists around the world.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8pm.
Tickets are £15 and are available online at https://www.etickets.im/cc/, as well as from Celtic Gold in Peel and OMA in Ramsey.