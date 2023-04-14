Magistrates also endorsed Louie George Parmar’s licence with two penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were performing routine checks on November 12 when they stopped Parmar as he was riding a Honda moped in Glen Vine.
He only held an expired provisional driving licence.
In court, he pleaded guilty to having no driving licence while three other charges, of having no insurance, failing to produce a driving licence, and failing to produce insurance, were withdrawn by the prosecution.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he had no previous convictions.
Ms Dodge said that Parmar, who lives at Wood View Court, was incredibly poor at admin and hadn’t been aware that his provisional licence expired after a year until the police told him.
He said that he had immediately renewed it after the incident.
Ms Dodge said that her client was due to move to Spain but was now concerned that a criminal record would affect his visa application.
Magistrates also ordered Parmar to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs immediately.