Michael Joshua Hall held only an expired provisional licence and was also not insured to ride the bike.
A search of his home by police also found cannabis.
The 33-year-old admitted failing to stop for police, possessing cannabis, having no insurance, and a licence offence.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also endorsed Hall’s licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on Boxing Day at 7.45pm when they saw Hall riding a Benelli Tornado motorcycle on Bridge Road in Ballasalla.
He was heading towards Ballabeg and police followed him due to concerns over his speed.
Officers illuminated their blue lights but Hall continued to accelerate away, as he went into Colby.
Police then turned on their siren and Hall, who lives at Cronk Grianagh in Strang, turned to look back at them, but still didn’t stop.
He then rode into Station Park in Colby where he dismounted and ran down an alley.
Officers later found him hiding upstairs in a property in Station Park and arrested him.
A search of his home found a tub containing 3.8 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £76.
Checks found that he only held an expired provisional driving licence.
During an interview at police headquarters, Hall remained silent.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said: ‘It was a relatively small amount of cannabis for personal use.
‘He had insurance documents but they were invalidated due to his provisional licence having expired.
‘He has now rectified this.
‘Mr Hall accepts he should have stopped. He apologised to the police. He panicked and the situation developed from there.’
The High Bailiff fined Hall £400 for having no insurance, £200 for failing to stop, £250 for possessing cannabis, and £50 for the licence offence.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.