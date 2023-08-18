A 20-year-old driver has admitted causing serious bodily harm by careless driving after crashing in Foxdale.
Corwyn Cannan crashed his Volkswagen Golf in East Foxdale, injuring one of his rear seat passengers.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, with a trial due to be held on August 21, but on Thursday (August 17), changed his plea to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Cannan was driving his Golf at 11pm on July 20 last year.
He was on the East Foxdale Road heading towards Springfield Terrace but lost control on a bend.
Cannan said he had seen a bollard at the edge of the road and veered off the road, hitting a verge.
A rear seat passenger suffered a fracture to his back.
A basis of plea was entered on behalf of Cannan, who lives at Railway Terrace in Douglas.
In it, he said that the injured party was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt, and the crash had been the result of a momentary lapse of attention on a bend.
Police and ambulance staff attending the accident had initially deemed all injuries to be minor but the back injury was discovered later.
Cannan is due to face a trial in summary court on September 19, in relation to an allegation of careless driving on February 21, which he has denied.
Prosecutor Mr Connick asked for a bail condition not to drive to be imposed until that date.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked magistrates not to impose the condition, saying that his client was currently clearing out a bar and restaurant business he was a partner in, which had ceased trading, so his driving licence was vital in order for him to move things to a storage unit.
Magistrates adjourned all matters until September 19 and granted bail in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.