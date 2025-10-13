Kevin Mark Edwards, of Ballajora Hill, appeared before magistrates recently.
He’ll be sentenced in summary court on November 6, after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard the order was issued in July, prohibiting Edwards from contacting the complainant.
Despite this, on August 28, he sent her two e-mails.
After being arrested and interviewed, he told police he had not agreed with the DAPO, and claimed it was based on lies.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted, with conditions not to contact the complainant or leave the island without court consent.