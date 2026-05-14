Joseph Kenneth Callow was said to already have 11 points on his licence, but the latest offence is non-endorsable.
Callow’s Ford Fiesta was located at High Street in Port St Mary, with its tax expired in January 2025.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said the defendant had since paid the backdated tax, but that the car had been off the road for some time prior to the incident.
A charge of having no insurance was withdrawn.
Callow, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay by April 30.