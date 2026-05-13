Three UK men accused of smuggling class A drugs to the island will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, Birmingham, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, Birmingham, have denied involvement in importing poppy straw.
They’re also charged with involvement in importing opium. Deepan Goel, aged 39, of Abbington Way, Walsall, has denied involvement in importing both drugs.
They were arrested after police seized 85.53 grams of a drug from a car arriving from Heysham on July 1.
They were initially charged with importing morphine but the charges have now been amended. Committal will take place on June 16. All three are bailed with surety bonds.