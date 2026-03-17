A 41-year-old motorist has been fined £290 for driving without a licence or tax.
Karolina Meechan, of Tynwald Grove, Castletown, also had her licence endorsed with two points and was ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Magistrates heard that police stopped the defendant while she was driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Castle Street in Castletown, on December 19.
Her driving licence had expired in April 2025 and the car tax in March 2025.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that Meechan was now up to date with tax.
He said it had been a family vehicle, so his client’s husband normally dealt with the paperwork.
Meechan agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.