The chimney sweeps of London arrived in Castletown earlier this term as Castle Rushen High School students delighted audiences with a lively production of Mary Poppins Jr.
Over four evenings, more than 90 students took to the stage to perform beloved songs including ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ and ‘Step in Time’, bringing the magic of the classic story to life.
The role of Mary Poppins was shared by Maddie Brookfield and Katie-Rose Hughes, both delivering strong vocal performances while capturing the character’s whimsical but firm personality.
Bella Williams and Daffodile Carmen shared the role of Jane, while Mia Quine and Bella Murphy played Minnie Banks, with both sets of performers impressing audiences with their confidence.
The Banks family was brought to life through the performances of Harry Morgan and Jacob Swales as George Banks, alongside Charley Chaud-Fitzpatrick and Umata Pugeva as Winifred Banks.
Their portrayals highlighted the clash between tradition and social change that forms a key theme of the story.
The stern bankers provided a comical contrast to the colourful magic surrounding Mary Poppins.
Georgia Maher and Sacha Baldwin shared the role of Bert, the cheerful chimney sweep, bringing energy and charm to the stage and quickly winning over audiences with their infectious enthusiasm.
Chloe Quayle performed a heartfelt rendition of ‘Feed the Birds’, reminding audiences of the power of small acts of kindness.
Every great story needs a villain, and Gigi Fisk delivered a memorable performance as the fearsome Miss Andrew, the ‘Holy Terror’, whose dramatic exit drew clear approval from the audience.
Behind the scenes, Year 13 stage manager Liam Hickey and his dedicated crew ensured the show ran smoothly throughout its four-night run.
Directed by Mrs Duggan, with choreography by Miss Bowman and musical direction from Mrs Harper-Davies, the production was supported by Mr Long, Mr Rowe and Mr Deakin after months of hard work and commitment from the entire school community.